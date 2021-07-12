UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

