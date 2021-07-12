UniCrypt (UNCX) Hits Market Cap of $11.75 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $934,849.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $400.63 or 0.01169439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.00375037 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001428 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,335 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

