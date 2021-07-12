Unifty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,946.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $71,946.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $22.25 or 0.00064546 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00117086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00159970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.42 or 1.00072553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.00958156 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

