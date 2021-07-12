Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

