Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 120.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Universal Insurance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

