UnlimitedIP Market Cap Reaches $6.94 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $104,329.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

