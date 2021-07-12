Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $218,800. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

