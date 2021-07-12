UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.78.

UWMC stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

