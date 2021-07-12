V-ID (VIDT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00919196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005413 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

