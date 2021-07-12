VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 525.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $46.62 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

