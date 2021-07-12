Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.05 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

