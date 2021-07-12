Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $294.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $294.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

