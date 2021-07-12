Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

