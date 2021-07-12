Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,713,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

