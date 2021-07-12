Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

