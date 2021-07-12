VBI Vaccines Inc. (NYSE:VBIV) Major Shareholder Sells $5,690,268.00 in Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NYSE:VBIV) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Life Sciences Maste Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 2,038,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,219. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.