Vectura Group’s (VEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.11. The stock has a market cap of £925.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

