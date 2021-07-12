Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $323.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,228.99 or 0.99989620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.87 or 0.01279094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00398490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00378152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009980 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

