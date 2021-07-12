Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80.

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20.

VERO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.54.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

