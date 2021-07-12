Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $18.95. Veritone shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

