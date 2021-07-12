Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 13.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $71,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 997,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

