Vertical Research Lowers The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to Sell

Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

LEV stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

