Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a PE ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 75.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

