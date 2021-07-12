Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) Major Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Master Fu Buys 370,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Master Fu purchased 370,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,030,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

