Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.75 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $208,650.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00406341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,658 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.