ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

