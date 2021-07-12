Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCT. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Numis Securities raised shares of Victrex to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,627.30 ($34.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 42.68. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,648 ($34.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,488.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders purchased 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 over the last quarter.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

