ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 4.1%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 6,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,683,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ViewRay by 11.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,153 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ViewRay by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

