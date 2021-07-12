Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

VKTX stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

