Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) Insider Tom C. Thomas Purchases 2,000 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

