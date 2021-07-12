Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VINP. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

VINP opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $721.15 million and a PE ratio of 28.87. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $3,879,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $11,297,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

