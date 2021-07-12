Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $49.20

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $53.06. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 699,483 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

