Virtue Poker Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $17,128.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00161964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,694.33 or 1.00138367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00963408 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

