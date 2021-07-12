Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

VST stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

