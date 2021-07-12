Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 418 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 260,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

