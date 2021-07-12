Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,207 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,050,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $731,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,875 shares of company stock worth $1,468,386. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

