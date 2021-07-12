Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $547.73 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

