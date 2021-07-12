Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.15 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

