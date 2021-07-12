Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.38 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

