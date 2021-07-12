Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $176.75 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $3,343,139 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

