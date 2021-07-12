Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 522 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.03 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.