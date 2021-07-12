WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

