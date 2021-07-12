WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $30.89

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $32.10. WalkMe shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 4,165 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on WKME shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.