Wallace Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 2.0% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

