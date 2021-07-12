Wallace Capital Management Inc. Purchases 78,734 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,734 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Conduent worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 10,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

