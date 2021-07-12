Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 24.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 120,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 18.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

