Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,124. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

