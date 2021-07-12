Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 68,222 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,708 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,222 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.