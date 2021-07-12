Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

CPT traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,435. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

