Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,412 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Watford were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watford by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $6,056,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Watford by 1,444.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 165,170 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Watford by 587.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 189,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the first quarter worth about $5,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRE remained flat at $$34.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,996. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

